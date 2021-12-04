Week 13 DFS Preview: Why Lions-Vikings, Bengals-Chargers & Raiders-WFT are 3 interesting plays

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by 4for4's TJ Hernandez to preview Week 13's DFS main slate. While the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers face off in what could be the weekend's highest-scoring matchup, there is a sneaky little team called the Detroit Lions that have a very interesting matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Both starting RBs are out, DFS players may want to keep an eye on Alexander Mattison and Jamaal Williams getting the main share of carries on Sunday.

Matt & TJ give you advice at all positions this week, plus a deeper look at Las Vegas/Washington, why Tom Brady is overpriced this week and more.

