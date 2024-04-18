Wednesday marks 100 days until Paris 2024 Summer Olympic games

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Wednesday officially marks 100 days until the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic games.

While 100 days may seem like a long time, it’s hard to believe how close Paris 2024 is for the athletes, coaches and families.

We got to connect with dozens of Olympians and Olympic hopefuls, and there is so much anticipation for what is to come.

With flashing lights and endless questions, all eyes are on the athletic stars ahead of Paris 2024.

That includes Austin’s own track and field standout– 2020 Tokyo Olympian Gabby Thomas.

“I documented the other day I was on day like 150 of training for the Paris Olympics,” Thomas said.

When asked by Washington what type of meals she eats during training, Thomas said “pretty much your normal meals.”

Other Texas athletes include UT Austin alumnus Tara Davis-Woodhall with USA Track and Field.

“This year, trials is a bit different. I’m going in there knowing, I’m going to make that team,” Davis-Woodhall said.

B-boy Jeffro from Houston is making his Olympic debut this summer, with break dancing now a sport at the games for the first time.

A week of panels, round table and 1-on-1 interviews with big names, including gymnastics Olympic Champion Suni Lee. Other athletes include Morelle McCane, who is competing in USA boxing and B-girl break dancer Sunny Choi.

As far as what’s going to happen between now and Paris, a number of sports will have their qualifying events and Olympic trials.

Washington will cover the trials in June in Minnesota.

Every Saturday morning, Washington and Meteorologist Rich Segal will do an Olympics livestream with big weekly headlines, fun behind the scenes, moments with Olympic athletes and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.