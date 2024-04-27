Weather-shortened meet sees Bowman County girls victory

Apr. 26—BEACH — Mother Nature is not kind to track and field events in North Dakota.

In what turned into a rain-soaked and lightning-filled day in Beach, the Bowman County Bulldogs managed a pair of strong showings at the Badlands Conference Meet on Thursday, April 25, with the Trinity girls posting a pair of state-qualifying events despite only three races being run before the weather got in the way.

BCHS took the win on the girls side with 42 points to Beulah's 33, with Richardton-Taylor scoring 28 and Heart River tying with Trinity at 27 points apiece. On the boys' side, Killdeer turned in a first-place 53 points, nipping the 'Dawgs by a point at second, while Beulah posted 28 and the Raiders tying the Titans at 26.

Most of the field-events managed to come in with results, as Hunter Rasmussen continued his onslaught on the competition with a winning 46'9" throw in the shot-put and Kane Rivinius coming in second with a 44'9.5" mark. Rivinius also had a solid day at the javelin pit with a second-place 135'9" effort, while Hettinger County's Tallen Binstock showed-out at third at 129'11" and Kale Hansen of Killdeer slotted in at fourth with a 125'7" performance. Cougar thrower Jayden Bailey was in at sixth and Gus Bombach notched a seventh-place ribbon for the Cowboys.

Cooper Bang won the high-jump event for Killdeer at 5'10" and teammate Jaxon Reese came in third with a 5'8" leap, while Bowman County's Kyle Brosz earned a silver-ribbon with 5'8", too, and Trinity's Joel Thorson rounded-out the top-four at 5'4".

Nathan Dix surpassed the lot by more than a foot in the long-jump with a 20'4.5" effort and Trinity's Jake Glaser was in at third with a mark of 18'6", while Brosz turned in a fourth-place 17'11". Beach's Lucas Brown earned points at sixth place and the Huskies' Rowman Prescott came in at eighth in the event.

For the girls' field-events, Abby Talkington edged-out Hettinger County standout Anna Nasset for first in the triple-jump — 34' to 33'7.5" — for first, and Bowman County jumper Addie Umbreit was in at third with a 33'5.5" mark, while Mariska Krank earned fourth-place points for Richardton-Taylor at 32'4", with Jaycia Thomas of HCHS, Ava Zachmann for the Buccaneers, Gretchyn Eagon of Bowman County and the Raiders' Iaunica Jordan rounding-out the rest of the top-eight.

The Cowboys took the top two spots in the pole-vault through Josey Andersen and Leah Duttenhefner — who finished 1-2 at 8'6" — and Bulldog vaulter Julie Sarsland tied Sienna Burwick with 8' marks, while Killdeer's Sophia Sadowsky and Layla Milner earned sixth and seventh, respectively, and Addison Schmitz finished at number-eight.

Dickinson Trinity's Eleena Kern earned third in the discus with a throw of 76'7", just an inch farther than RTHS's Jenna Schutt at 76'7", while Avery Tuhy took home fifth for the Nighthawks, Elizabeth Schneider finished sixth, Heart River thrower Arica Hodell was seventh and Allison Grist earned eighth-place points for Hettinger County.

In the limited-number of track events, Killdeer's Jekori Dahlen earned the blue-ribbon in the 100m dash with a time of 12.21, Bowman County's Brayden Williams was in at a third-place 12.43 — just ahead of Dix's 12.46 — and Tucker Bohmbach edged out Killdeer teammate Michael Dukart by 1/100th of a second with a 12.65 showing. Roman Fossum took seventh-place points for the 'Dawgs in the same event.

The 100m dash on the girls' side saw Quin Andrews take away top-honors with a 13.58 and Hettinger-Scranton's Sophia Kennedy was in third with a 13.97. Ava Walter came in at fourth with a 14.26, Juliet Redka was sixth for Richardton-Taylor and Anna Nasset rounded out the top-eight for the Huskies.

The Buccaneers' Dillon Manhart represented the home-team with a blue-ribbon 47.47 in the 300m hurdles and Nekori Dahlen took second at 48.68, with the Titans' Lucas Eilts finishing with a fourth-place 49.57 and the Cowboys' Grayson Fetting nipping teammate Jacob Jaggi for sixth place.

For the ladies, Redka tied for first in the 300m hurdles with Addison Schepp of Beulah with 51.02 and Jordyn Honeyman was third with a 52.29, while Hettinger County took the next two places via Kallie Dinius at fourth with a 54.54, Meadow Olsonawski took fifth-place at 56.07 for Hettinger County and Autumn Arndt came in at seventh for Killdeer.

The Titans' team of Gage Glaser, Izaak Kudrna, Jake Glaser and Jake Shobe brought home the blue-ribbon with a state-qualifying 1:34.66 in the boys' 4x200m relay and BCHS's Daniel Hoff, Noah and Jonah Njos with Brosz in tow took third at 1:40.63.

The girls' 4x200m event saw Heart River's team of Abby and Hadley Talkington, Holly Stuber and Ava Walter walk away with top-honors at 1:53.16, while Trinity's Harper Skaare, Gianna Kreitinger, Jordan Tessier and Serenity Pavlicek took second at 1:53.57 and Bowman County's team of Hadley Headley, Lucy Heyen, Hadlyn Hlebechuk and Alyssa Kalstrom finished with the bronze-ribbon at 1:53.86. Rounding-out the top-five were Richardton — Taylor's squad filled with Schutt, Callie Grage, Evelyn Kuntz and Iaunica Jordan at fourth and BCHS's B-team of Rozalie Perdubicka, Avary Wolf, Reagan Honeyman and Kennedy Senn at fifth.

The Raiders' Matthew and Tracy Aune, Hadley Paulson and Marcus Cuevas took home top-status in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:47.21, Beach's Justus Baker, Kade Manhart and Adam and Andrew Trask earned second with a 9:10.39 and the Cougars took third through Lucas Brengle, Dylan Campbell, Gus Tessier and Malachi Sparks with a 10:07.64.

For the girls' side, Trinity qualified for state with Elly McAvoy, Annabel Scheeler, Helena Pavek and Jersey Erie finishing with a first-place 10:10.96, while the 'Dawgs' team of Landyn Gerbig, Julie Sarsland, Kenley Bowman and Jaci Fischer was just behind them — while also qualifying — with a 10:11.98 for the silver. Killdeer's squad of Taylee and Abby Hardersen, Mickellyn Walker and Addie Miller qualified state with a 10:14.71 in a huge day for the event at the meet.

