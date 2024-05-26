Weather halts Coca-Cola 600 in progress

CONCORD, N.C. — The Coca-Cola 600 has been placed on hold due to inclement weather.

The NASCAR Cup Series‘ longest race of the season was red-flagged on Lap 246 as rain overtook the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval.

Christopher Bell is scored as the leader with 151 laps remaining, ahead of Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin. Completing the top 10 are Ty Gibbs, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and Josh Berry.

Justin Allgaier was running 13th at the time of caution, piloting the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Kyle Larson. Larson is traveling to the speedway after finishing 18th in his inaugural showing in the Indianapolis 500.

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 winner of the Coca-Cola 600, crashed out of Sunday‘s running at Lap 143 after suffering an issue with his right-front tire in Turns 3 and 4 and contacting the outside SAFER barrier.

Noah Gragson also wrecked exiting Turn 2 at Lap 171, nosing into the inside wall and ending his day prematurely.

This story will be updated.