'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

Jack Edwards and Pat Maroon chat in the dressing room ahead of Boston's game in Tampa on Thursday. (Erik Erlendsson/Twitter)

Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards was in hot water back on Nov. 29 when a clip went viral of him and NESN color commentator Andy Brickley body shaming Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon.

Ahead of Thursday's match between the Bruins and Lightning, the first meeting between the teams since the incident, Edwards was spotted in the Tampa Bay dressing room after their morning skate apologizing to Maroon in a private conversation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

First meeting between Bruins and #GoBolts since December and the comments made by Jack Edwards about Pat Maroon, Edwards went to Maroon to offer an apology pic.twitter.com/zsShqwgTDu — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) January 26, 2023

Lightning reporter Erik Erlendsson, who snapped the photo, wouldn't share details of the conversation but said "it's not exactly going well for Edwards." The Athletic's Joe Smith later added the two ended up shaking hands in the end.

#nhlbruins broadcaster Jack Edwards approached Pat Maroon in #tblightning room after skate. They spoke one-on-one for about 10 minutes. Shook hands near the end. Seemed like they both got a lot off their chest. Some background as to why. https://t.co/bUEkGx2SKi — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 26, 2023

On Friday, Edwards revealed to The Athletic what he said to the three-time Stanley Cup champion, who explained why he was upset and then told the broadcaster he had "moved on."

“It was not intended to be mean-spirited. I went to Pat and explained that,” Edwards told The Athletic's Joe Smith. “He got his feelings off his chest, and I listened to all of it. I was not going to walk away. I let him go as long as he could. I wanted him to know I respected him as much as any NHL player for lasting as long as he has. Every single player who has played in the NHL is an unbelievable athlete, and I made that clear.”

Affectionately referred to as “Big Rig” by his teammates, Maroon first heard about Edwards' comments in the dressing room following the Nov. 29 game.

“You just don’t talk bad about someone like that for a minute straight, for no reason,” Maroon said at the time. “I get it — if we’re out on the ice and guys are chirping and guys are doing those things, that’s part of hockey. That’s part of it. But someone on national TV when (potentially) millions of listeners are watching or tuned in, and he just basically cut me down. Uncalled for, unnecessary. I don’t understand why he did that."

Instead of starting a war of words, Maroon instead used the attention in a positive way.

In Edwards’ name, he donated $2,000 to Tampa Bay Thrives, a non-profit dedicated to "assisting those struggling with mental health and substance use issues by providing navigation, access and awareness." In just a few days, he had raised $60,000 for the cause.

The Lightning and the Bruins have shared a relatively recent but bitter rivalry. As two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference over the past few years, meetings between them have always had an extra edge, leading to physical, playoff-intensity hockey in the middle of the regular season.

Tampa has gotten the better of Boston in this new rivalry, winning both the 2018 and 2020 conference semifinals in five games. Boston has won both meetings against Tampa Bay this season, taking the Nov. 29 contest 3-1 after beating them 5-3 a week prior.

The Bruins lead the Atlantic Division — and the NHL — with a staggering 38-5-4 record, sitting 19 points above the Lightning, who are third in the division with 61 points.

