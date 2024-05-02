WCT Sports Show: Rain, rain, go away

May 2—Rain and cold have put a damper on some spring sports over the past week. With games squeezing in when they can, the West Central Tribune sports staff has some analysis from the diamond and the thrower's circle as the calendar turns to May.

0:30: Joe Brown kicks off the show by chatting about Willmar baseball's split on Wednesday. The Cardinals opened with a loss to Sauk Rapids before bouncing back with a walk-off win against Fergus Falls.

3:40: Michael Lyne breaks down Yellow Medicine East softball fresh off a sweep of MACCRAY on Wednesday.

5:10: Michael discusses his WCT Sports Spotlight show this week with Paynesville baseball player Isaac Lieser.

9:00: Joe wraps the show up by discussing his upcoming feature on Montevideo state champion thrower Francis O'Malley.