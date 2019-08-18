Wayne Rooney joins the Zlatan train and throws shade at MLS

Wayne Rooney doesn't seem to be a fan of Major League Soccer's travel arrangements. (Getty)

MLS players reportedly intend to make travel accommodations a sticking point in upcoming CBA negotiations.

Wayne Rooney is making them a sticking point right now.

The D.C. United star called out the travel headaches his team faced Sunday on Twitter:

Gutted about result last night. We deserved more. Looking forward to a 12 hour travel day which could be done in 6 but hey this is mls. We will get ready for red bulls Wednesday. #Charterflights #msl — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 18, 2019

D.C. lost to the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Saturday in British Columbia, and had to fly back to the nation’s capital to prepare for a midweek visit from the New York Red Bulls.

MLS only provides charter flights on a limited basis, meaning players spend an overwhelming majority of their trips on commercial flights. This runs contrary not only to many professional soccer leagues but professional sports leagues around the world.

Rooney’s criticism comes on the heels of Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic throwing shade at MLS for weeks. A month ago, he called himself a “Ferrari among Fiats” and suggested he’s a better player than LAFC star Carlos Vela because Vela is spending his prime in MLS, while Ibrahimovic spent his in Europe’s top leagues.

Ibra later trashed MLS’ postseason format, and this week he lauded new Galaxy signing Cristian Pavon by branding him “too good for MLS.”

While Ibra’s headlines have gotten people talking, Rooney’s impact on MLS has perhaps been more positive. Even the recent news that he’s leaving to join Derby County after the season was met with some semblance of appreciation amid the surprise.

The Manchester United legend might be growing tired of MLS’ mechanisms, including flying coach. It sure sounds that way.

