Can Watson win young player of the year?

Kilmarnock fans already knew they had a player on their hands in the shape of David Watson last season.

But this term, the 19-year-old has taken his game to a new level.

Derek McInnes challenged his young midfielder to make himself more of a threat going forward in the summer, giving him the task of adding goals to his bite and determination.

Watson has done that, and in some style. There was the gorgeous touch-and-finish winner at Pittodrie. The raker at home to St Johnstone. The mazy that took out multiple St Mirren bodies in that incredible comeback win - from right-back, it's worth noting.

He has also scored twice at the home of the champions, including a 92nd-minute equaliser in the Ayrshire side's 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in February.

His 24 chances created are the most of any teenager in the Scottish Premiership this season.

It's been a breakthrough campaign for the teenager, with Kilmarnock fans well aware of inevitable interest in a young player of his talents.

His already lofty stock could be elevated if he were to be awarded PFA Scotland young player of the year.

To do so, he'll have to beat fellow Scottish midfielder Lennon Miller of Motherwell and Dundee's Lyall Cameron, as well as Rangers' Northern Irish winger, Ross McCausland.

One thing that could hamper Watson's chances is his lack of starts in recent months, with Liams Donnelly and Polworth forging a formidable partnership in the heart of Killie's midfield.

Despite fewer minutes in the second half of the season, Watson's standing as one of the most exciting prospects in the division remains hard to argue against.