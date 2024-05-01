WATCH: Wisconsin transfer F Xavier Amos dominated a Big Ten rival in 2023-24

Wisconsin Badgers transfer commit Xavier Amos is no stranger to dominating on the Big Ten stage.

The former Northern Illinois forward had a career day in a loss to Wisconsin’s Big Ten rival Northwestern in November 2023. His stat line: 26 points and 7 rebounds on 11/15 shooting and 4/5 from three-point range.

The four-star transfer figures to immediately fill the vacant forward spot in Wisconsin’s starting lineup, replacing multi-year starter Tyler Wahl. He joins the Badgers after averaging an impressive 30.9 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on 57% shooting and 38% from three in 2023-24.

Amos brings a high offensive ceiling thanks to the ability to shoot from the outside. That ceiling may be even higher than Wahl’s toward the end of his career. But the only real critique of the transfer’s game, and production at Northern Illinois, is that it hasn’t come against the top competition in the nation.

But there is some evidence that the game will translate. It did against a good Northwestern Wildcats team just last season:

Xavier Amos has committed to @BadgerMBB. The former NIU star went for a career-high 26 points in a loss this past season at Northwestern. 👇#B1GMBball x @WYoungX1 pic.twitter.com/1iaYJY3rHO — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) April 30, 2024

It must be noted that Amos and Northern Illinois also played Iowa in 2023-24. It did not go as well, as the newest Badger scored just 6 points on 2/11 shooting. But his play against Northwestern gives a true glimpse into what Badgers fans could see this season and beyond.

Wisconsin’s starting lineup will look a lot different in 2024-25 than it did last season. Head coach Greg Gard’s recent additions of Amos and point guard Camren Hunter have that unit looking promising entering the offseason, especially if a few more transfer commitments can follow.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this offseason, check out the updated list of its commitments, targets and scheduled visits.

