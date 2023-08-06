WATCH: Wisconsin G A.J. Storr throws down a nasty dunk in scrimmage vs Kansas

Wisconsin guard A.J. Storr is quickly making a positive impression on Badger fans leading into the 2023-24 season. The transfer guard was in action this week playing on the Bahamian national team in a scrimmage against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Former Michigan forward Hunter Dickinson and the Kansas Jayhawks, to be specific.

Kansas won the contest 92-87 after fending off several late runs from the Bahamas. In news Wisconsin fans should love to hear: Storr finished the contest with 19 points on 5/12 shooting and a 9/10 performance from the free throw line.

The story here is a play he made during the game. The new Wisconsin Badger was quick up the court during a fast break, received the ball and threw down a nasty dunk.

Wisconsin hasn’t had a player like Storr in some time. He should bring phenomenal shooting and athleticism from the wing, and a large collection of highlight plays.

