How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. Texas A&M

On Monday night, the Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

The week off since their loss to Providence has helped the Badgers get healthy, as they should be returning star sophomore guard Jonathan Davis against the Aggies after he suffered a foot injury in the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix. Davis’ return will be important for Wisconsin, who struggled offensively against the Friars.

An undefeated Texas A&M will be another tough test for this young Wisconsin team, but the return of Jonathan Davis should be huge in helping the Badgers’ scoring difficulties.

How to watch:

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

When: Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST

Where to watch: ESPN 2

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Dan Schulman Analyst: Jay Bilas



Where to stream: ESPN app or espn.com/watch/

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay Analyst: Mike Lucas



