How to watch Wisconsin basketball’s season opener vs Arkansas State

Happy college basketball season to those who celebrate. The 2023-24 Wisconsin Badgers will get their season underway later tonight at home against Arkansas State.

It is a season with high expectations. The Badgers return top contributors Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl, Connor Essegian and others while adding A.J. Storr and an impressive freshman class. It could be Greg Gard’s deepest team since taking over as head coach.

Wisconsin enters ranked No. 20 in KenPom, while Arkansas State is down at No. 172. ESPN FPI gives the Badgers a 90.6% chance to finish with a victory.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin vs Arkansas State:

Date: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: BTN+ (streaming-only)

The game can also be heard locally in Madison on 101.5 FM and 1310 AM.

