WATCH: The Wisconsin basketball game none of us will forget

Wisconsin basketball fans should know what game we are mentioning without even having to read further. Yesterday, College Basketball Report on Twitter reminded us about the best moment as a Badger basketball fan.

Wisconsin took down 38-0 Kentucky and their platoon of NBA talent led by Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker. The Badgers took down the Wildcats 71-64 back on April 4, 2015. The Badgers stayed in front the majority of the night, and were able to pull off the biggest upset in program history and take down one of the great teams assembled in the sport’s history.

Relive the greatest night to be a Wisconsin basketball fan:

It’s 12 AM and I’m up thinking about how Wisconsin didn’t fear 38-0 Kentucky & their 9 NBA Players pic.twitter.com/qg5XUpR94F — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) July 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire