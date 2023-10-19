Watch Wembanyama nutmeg defender bringing ball up court

Advertisement
NBC Sports
·1 min read
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is just different.

The 7'4" Spurs rookie brought the ball up court — a 7'4" point forward — and nutmegged the Rockets' Reggie Bullock.

Insane.

If you want another Wemby highlight, here he is with a more conventional block.

He is going to be special in this league.