Watch Wembanyama nutmeg defender bringing ball up court

Victor Wembanyama is just different.

The 7'4" Spurs rookie brought the ball up court — a 7'4" point forward — and nutmegged the Rockets' Reggie Bullock.

7 feet 4 inch Wemby goes through the defenders legs



Spurs/Rockets live on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/WVTmIDDlfO — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2023

Insane.

If you want another Wemby highlight, here he is with a more conventional block.

He is going to be special in this league.