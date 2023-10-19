Watch Wembanyama nutmeg defender bringing ball up court
Victor Wembanyama is just different.
The 7'4" Spurs rookie brought the ball up court — a 7'4" point forward — and nutmegged the Rockets' Reggie Bullock.
7 feet 4 inch Wemby goes through the defenders legs
Spurs/Rockets live on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/WVTmIDDlfO
— NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2023
Insane.
If you want another Wemby highlight, here he is with a more conventional block.
❌ @wemby ❌ pic.twitter.com/lfe1pKZlih
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 19, 2023
He is going to be special in this league.