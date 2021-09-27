WATCH: Is there a way for the Boston Celtics to get involved in a Ben Simmons trade?

For a long time, the mere suggestion of the Boston Celtics getting involved in a trade for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons would have been so absurd as to be laughable. But as the situation drags on, the asking price likely declines as well as both parties hope to make a clean break and move on with their respective paths.

While we are likely still aways off, if the rancor between Simmons and the Sixers drags on into the 2021-22 NBA regular season, could a situation present itself where a trade for the Philadelphia star becomes plausible? Or is it more likely that the Celtics could simply serve as a third party with their collection of traded player exceptions (TPEs) making them one of the few options in the NBA able to absorb salaries?

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Winning Plays” Rich Levine and Brian Robb got into exactly this debate on a recent episode — be sure to watch the video embedded below to get their view on whether there’s a scenario where Boston is involved in a Simmons trade.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

