WATCH: Washington Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green has still got it

It’s been a busy time for former Washington cornerback Darrell Green recently. Just before the 2024 NFL draft, the Commanders had Green record a video introducing the rookie class to Washington. However, the purpose of that video was to reveal the franchise was retiring his No. 28 jersey next season.

Green’s family surprised him after he learned the news, as did Washington general manager Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn, and a pair of Green’s former teammates, Doug Williams and Martin Mayhew, who work in the front office.

On the second day of the draft in Detroit, Green was on hand to announce the Commanders’ first second-round pick, Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton. Green also introduced Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.

Green’s list of accomplishments on and off the field is lengthy, but a recent viral video emerged to show that Green may still be able to help the Commanders.

Darrell Green is the goat! He is 64 in the video pic.twitter.com/teFnbCEvfT — NFL Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) May 4, 2024

Let’s put this into perspective: Green turned 64 in February. The Pro Football Hall of Famer finished his legendary career with 54 interceptions and was a four-time winner of the NFL’s Fastest Man competition.

Washington fans certainly agree it’s good to see Green back in an active role with the organization since Josh Harris took over as owner last summer.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire