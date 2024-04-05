How to Watch USWNT at the 2024 SheBelieves Cup Soccer Tournament Online Free

Four of the biggest women’s national soccer teams in the world square off this weekend for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. The invitational soccer friendly pits the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), Canada, Brazil and Japan in a four-game bracket tournament this year, taking place in Columbus and Atlanta.

Want to watch the 2024 SheBelieves Cup? Here’s what you need to know.

At a glance: How to Watch 2024 SheBelieves Cup

When April 6 and April 9

TV channel TBS, TNT, Telemundo, Universo

Stream online DirecTV, Fubo

The first two games of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup takes place on Saturday, April 6, with the USA vs. Japan at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by Canada vs. Brazil at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET.

The losers of the first two matches will play in the third-place match on April 9, followed by the championship match between the winners from group play.

How to Watch 2024 SheBelieves Cup on TV

This year’s SheBelieves Cup Soccer Tournament is airing on TV across TBS, TNT and Universo. You can watch the USWNT vs. Japan game on TNT and Telemundo. The Canada vs. Brazil game airs on Universo.

You can watch the third-place match and the SheBelieves Cup Final on TBS.

How to Watch 2024 SheBelieves Cup Online Free

If you want to watch the SheBelieves Cup online without cable, the soccer tournament is streaming across a number of platforms, include Peacock and Max. If you have a Peacock or Max subscription, you can log in to livestream the SheBelieves Cup soccer matches online for free.

Don’t have a subscription? Peacock starts at $5.99 a month, while Max has a limited-time deal that gets you a monthly subscription from $5 when you pre-pay for a year.

Your best bet though, is to stream the SheBelieves Cup Soccer Tournament online through Fubo. The live TV streaming service has a live feed of all the matches to watch from your phone, laptop, tablet or smart TV. Even better: Fubo has a seven-day free trial that you can use to live stream SheBelieves Cup soccer online free.

The free trial includes free DVR, so you can record the matches to watch replays back on-demand from home.

Where to Find SheBelieves Cup Tickets Online

The first two games of the SheBelieves Cup take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while the final two games take place from Lower.com field in Columbus, home to defending MLS Champs, Columbus Crew.

You can find SheBelieves Cup tickets online through Ticketmaste and third-party sites like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and StubHub. The resale sites may have cheaper tickets available by using promo code THR2024 for $20 off at VividSeats.com and discount code HOLLYWOOD10 for $10 off at SeatGeek.com.

2024 SheBelieves Cup Teams, Predictions

The SheBelieves Cup is an annual invitational event hosted by the USWNT, and the American side is once again predicted to win this year’s tournament. Still, they’ll have to deal with recent off-field controversies from 20-year-old midfielder Korbin Albert, who was found to have liked several anti-LGBTQ posts (including one directed at U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe). Albert has since apologized, but it’s not clear how her actions will affect the on-field chemistry with her teammates.

The SheBelieves Cup has been played every year since 2016, with the U.S. winning all but two of the tournaments. Japan, Canada and Brazil are all formidable opponents though, with their women’s squads ranked seventh, ninth and tenth in the world, respectively.

This year’s SheBelieves Cup takes on added significance, as the teams prepare for the Paris Summer Olympics which begin in July. Watch the 2024 SheBelieves Cup soccer games live online free on Fubo.tv.

