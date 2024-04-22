Advertisement

WATCH: UNC outfielder Anthony Donofrio makes several stunning catches against Wolfpack

Aidan Jensen
Graduate student Anthony Donofrio might just very well be the missing piece UNC’s baseball team needed in the outfield.

Donofrio, a Quinnipiac transfer who’s spending his last year of eligibility in Chapel Hill, starts in the outfield alongside fellow stars Vance Honeycutt and Casey Cook. Donofrio is a key member of the Diamond Heels’ powerful offense, being one of eight players to sport a .300 batting average (he’s hitting .309), while also adding four hone runs and 33 RBIs.

Donofrio has also proven his ability to be a lockdown defender like his outfield mates, recording a .968 fielding percentage.

Just look at some of Donofrio’s plays against NC State from over the weekend, including several highlight-reel catches and big throws.

Like the above Instagram caption says, the ACC unfortunately does not give out Defensive POTW awards in baseball.

Donofrio went a solid 3-for-5 at the plate, later scoring two runs in last Thursday’s 9-8 series-opening loss. He failed to notch a hit on Friday or Saturday, but managed three walks and two runs.

UNC could very well host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, which starts the last weekend of May. North Carolina will need continued production from Donofrio, plus improved pitching, if it wants to make a deep run.

