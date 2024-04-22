WATCH: UNC outfielder Anthony Donofrio makes several stunning catches against Wolfpack

Graduate student Anthony Donofrio might just very well be the missing piece UNC’s baseball team needed in the outfield.

Donofrio, a Quinnipiac transfer who’s spending his last year of eligibility in Chapel Hill, starts in the outfield alongside fellow stars Vance Honeycutt and Casey Cook. Donofrio is a key member of the Diamond Heels’ powerful offense, being one of eight players to sport a .300 batting average (he’s hitting .309), while also adding four hone runs and 33 RBIs.

Donofrio has also proven his ability to be a lockdown defender like his outfield mates, recording a .968 fielding percentage.

Just look at some of Donofrio’s plays against NC State from over the weekend, including several highlight-reel catches and big throws.

Like the above Instagram caption says, the ACC unfortunately does not give out Defensive POTW awards in baseball.

Donofrio went a solid 3-for-5 at the plate, later scoring two runs in last Thursday’s 9-8 series-opening loss. He failed to notch a hit on Friday or Saturday, but managed three walks and two runs.

UNC could very well host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, which starts the last weekend of May. North Carolina will need continued production from Donofrio, plus improved pitching, if it wants to make a deep run.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire