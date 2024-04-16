Weekend sweep boosts Diamond Heels just outside Top 10

Losing two of three at longtime rival UVA wasn’t ideal for the UNC baseball team.

The Cavaliers snapped the Diamond Heels’ 9-game winning streak on Thursday, April 4, then won the series on Friday

North Carolina was able to salvage the series finale on Saturday, extending its streak without a sweep into the second full month of college baseball. UNC lost last Tuesday against South Carolina, but rebounded over the weekend with a sweep of Notre Dame.

The Diamond Heels scored 30 runs while giving up just five in its three games against the Fighting Irish, including Friday’s 13-0 opener, which North Carolina’s first shutout win since March 19.

As a result of its strong weekend, UNC climbed up to 11th in the latest D1 Baseball Rankings.

Virtually every Diamond Heel contributed offensively throughout the series, starting with Friday’s massive victory, in which Casey Cook, Parks Harber and Luke Stevenson combined for six hits and 10 RBIs. Anthony Donofrio led the charge in Saturday’s 7-2 win, mashing a team-high three hits and driving in two runs, while star center fielder Vance Honeycutt shined with three hits and two RBIs Sunday.

Pitching, which struggled immensely in the UVA series, enjoyed its best series on the season.

Jason DeCaro earned his second win on Friday, pitching six shutout innings while striking out three batters and allowing just three hits. Shea Sprague also nabbed his second win – on Saturday – allowing just two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Aidan Haugh thrived in his first start on Sunday, hurling five shutout innings while striking out six.

North Carolina will try and build on its 3-game winning streak on Tuesday, April 16, as it welcomes 2016 CWS champion Coastal Carolina for a 6 p.m. ET first pitch.

