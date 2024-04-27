Watch: UConn highlights for new Seahawks G Christian Haynes

The Seattle Seahawks decided to remain patient in the 2024 NFL draft, and stayed put at No. 81 overall. With their patience, they were rewarded by selecting Christian Haynes, a guard from the University of Connecticut.

UConn may be known for its basketball prowess, but that does not prevent them from sending quality players to the NFL.

Rebuilding an offensive line may not be flashy or exciting, but it is crucial. Especially when facing the defensive fronts of San Francisco and Los Angeles. With that being said, here are highlight reels of the newest Seattle Seahawk:

