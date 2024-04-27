Analysis: Seahawks finally building up the trenches with Christian Haynes, Byron Murphy

The Seattle Seahawks have only picked twice in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, but they are sending a message loud and clear:

They are finally committing to building up the trenches.

In the first round of the draft, the Seahawks selected interior defensive tackle Byron Murphy II of Texas at No. 16 overall. Instead of trading back to regain a second round pick, Seattle committed to finally addressing their terrible run defense. Seattle did not pick again until No. 81 overall, the middle of the third round. With it, they selected an interior offensive lineman in the form of Christian Haynes from UConn.

It cannot be ignored the Seahawks did not do anything to find their way back into the second round of this draft. In a way, perhaps we can view their second round pick as Leonard Williams, as that was the cost to trade for him from the New York Giants last year.

Still, the fact Seattle did not trade back into this round tells us something else: they are remaining patient. The Seahawks appear to be taking it slow, and not mortgaging the future. Slowly, methodically rebuilding from the interior of the trenches out.

