Watch: Trevor Lawrence’s arm will have NFL teams drooling

Okay, okay, it is against The Citadel. That’s not the point. Trevor Lawrence of Clemson still had to throw the ball 50-plus yards and drop it in perfectly to Amari Rodgers in the end zone for a touchdown Saturday.

The quarterback looks like the surefire No. 1 pick … unless the Cincinnati Bengals wind up in the pole position again for the 2021 NFL Draft.

And, what would the Carolina Panthers do if they finish with the top pick? They just signed Teddy Bridgewater to a big contract. They play in North Carolina and Lawrence is showing his college prowess next door in South Carolina.

Decisions, decisions. Meanwhile, enjoy his talents.

Trevor Lawrence launched this from the logo 😳 pic.twitter.com/27xANCW1un — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2020



