Watch the total solar eclipse eclipse the Guardians White Sox game in Cleveland

Cleveland's Progressive Field drew a large crowd to see the Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox on Monday, but the real show was high above.

Before the start of the home opener, which the Guardians won 4-0, players and fans took a moment to watch the total solar eclipse. The stadium was along the path of totality, and an eclipse like Monday's won't be visible in the U.S until Aug. 22, 2044.

Many attendees brought the proper glasses to watch the eclipse safely and stadium staff offered free ones for those who didn't.

"Admittance to the ballpark will be temporarily paused at ALL Gates from 3:05-3:25 p.m. ET due to the solar eclipse totality," the Guardians announced ahead of first pitch scheduled at 5:10 p.m.

Photos of the event captured the enthusiasm for the rare spectacle that eclipsed the game on the field. With amused looks among players, fans and staff, the solar event made the experience out of the park and out of this world.

Progressive Field in Cleveland pictured just about an hour before the eclipse started on April 8, 2024.

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Opening Day, the same day the total solar eclipse made its way through the area on April 8, 2024.

The total solar eclipse shines over Progressive Field before the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Guardians players watch the eclipse from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 8, 2024.

Sisters Tiffany, left, and Jasmine Nason drove up from Wooster to watch the eclipse at Progressive Field and were some of the first fans in the stadium.

The Corner Bar at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, is packed with people on April 8, 2024.

Cleveland Guardians fans wait for the gates to open outside Progressive Field before the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Guardians staff and players stand on the third baseline to watch as the solar eclipse nears totality at Progressive Field before the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The screen at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, shows the eclipse happening in other cities.

Fans wait to enter the stadium before the home opener between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 8, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

The total solar eclipse is seen near the stadium lights before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 8, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland was in the "path of totality" for today's total solar eclipse.

A Cleveland Guardians fan looks up at the solar eclipse before the home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 8, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brayan Rocchio #4, Jose Ramirez #11 and J.T. Maguire #84 of the Cleveland Guardians look up at the total solar eclipse before the home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 8, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians looks up at the total solar eclipse before the home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gabriel Arias #13 of the Cleveland Guardians looks up at the total solar eclipse before the home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tanner Banks #57 and Paul DeJong #29 of the Chicago White Sox look up at the total solar eclipse before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See photos of the solar eclipse over the Cleveland Guardians game