Watch the total solar eclipse eclipse the Guardians White Sox game in Cleveland

Before the start of the home opener, which the Guardians won 4-0, players and fans took a moment to watch the total solar eclipse. The stadium was along the path of totality, and an eclipse like Monday's won't be visible in the U.S until Aug. 22, 2044.
Many attendees brought the proper glasses to watch the eclipse safely and stadium staff offered free ones for those who didn't.
"Admittance to the ballpark will be temporarily paused at ALL Gates from 3:05-3:25 p.m. ET due to the solar eclipse totality," the Guardians announced ahead of first pitch scheduled at 5:10 p.m.
Photos of the event captured the enthusiasm for the rare spectacle that eclipsed the game on the field. With amused looks among players, fans and staff, the solar event made the experience out of the park and out of this world.
