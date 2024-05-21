WATCH: Three Lady Cats put pen to paper, signing to continue their Soccer careers at the Colligate level

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three student-athletes from Central High School put pen to paper Monday night, signing their letters of intent to continue their soccer careers at the colligate level.

Ava Ybarra signed with McMurray University in Abilene, Texas, Anna Holguin signed with Arlington Baptist in Arlington, Texas, and Alyssa Villareal signed with Midwestern State up in Wichita Falls, Texas.

We caught up with the athletes Monday night to talk about signing with their dream school and continuing their soccer careers at the next level.

“Signing with Midwestern State is honestly just such a blessing that I get to continue playing the sport that I love so much,” said Future Mustang, Alyssa Villarrea. “It’s always been a dream of mine to keep playing soccer after high school.”

“Signing is a commitment and I want to commit, actually show my conviction and courage, and determination to do everything that I can do,” said Future Patriot, Anna Holguin.

“Honestly, what it means to me is, I’m just meeting a bigger family than what I already have and I’m really excited for that,” said Future War Hawk, Ava Ybarra. “(I’m) someone who really cares for their team and would do anything for them.”

Congratulations to these Lady Cat student-athletes for signing to continue their athletic career at the next level!

