Watch: Texans' DeAndre Hopkins continues to show he's one of the best in the NFL

If you haven’t been paying attention, the Houston Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins has become one of the best receivers in the NFL. The 27th overall pick in the 2013 draft has been well over 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons despite having to play with several different quarterbacks.

On Sunday, Hopkins Moss’d Cleveland Browns defensive back T.J. Carrie on a 24-yard sideline catch.

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins keeps making amazing catches. (Getty Images)

The grab gave the Texans a first down from the Cleveland 14, and they got their first touchdown of the game two plays later. Hopkins finished with 91 yards receiving on seven catches in the Texans’ 29-13 victory over the Browns.

