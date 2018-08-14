Watch Terrelle Pryor's bad day: Drops a pass, gets trash-talked, flinches at fake punch

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, shown here with the Redskins last season, had some battles with his former team in joint camp practices. (AP)

Terrelle Pryor is on the New York Jets. It’s possible you didn’t know this, or forgot.

The NFL world moves fast. A year ago Pryor was an interesting free-agent addition for the Washington Redskins, coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Cleveland Browns. It was reasonable to think the freakish athlete, still in his fairly early development as a receiver after switching from quarterback, was on the rise.

The arrow didn’t keep pointing up. Pryor struggled with Washington on a one-year deal, and pretty quietly signed with the Jets this offseason. He divulged recently that he broke his ankle in May, setting him back even further (and making his coach mad that he told everyone he was injured).

And on Tuesday, some trash-talking from his former team went viral.

Old teammates get on Terrelle Pryor

The Jets and Redskins are having joint practices, and things have been heated. Things got really snippy when Pryor seemed to have a catch in the end zone but it was dropped thanks in part to some tight coverage from Washington defensive back Montae Nicholson.

The trash-talking started, and just wait for Pryor’s flinch when Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger fakes a punch his way (video comes from Mitch Brown of WTKR 3 and — WARNING — there is some swearing in it):

It seemed everyone on Twitter watched, including Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

😭 I love it https://t.co/fU7kKfD1lA — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 14, 2018





Pryor’s flinch goes viral

Maybe it was just some extra competitive juice among old teammates, or the continuation of an intense week of joint practices. And it’s not like any of that really matters, as far as Pryor trying to make the team or be a factor with the Jets this season. It was just one play, after all.

But either way, Pryor was trending on Tuesday morning. Not for the reasons he wanted.

Terrelle Pryor's only comment to DC media today: "I'm ready to get the f— out of here." — Rich Tandler (@TandlerNBCS) August 14, 2018





– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



