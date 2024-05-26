How to watch Tennessee-LSU championship game

The Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game will be contested on Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

No. 1 seed Tennessee (49-11) will play No. 11 seed LSU (40-20) at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Live stream on Fubo TV

The Vols will play for its fifth SEC Tournament championship in program history and the second under head coach Tony Vitello.

LSU leads the all time series against Tennessee, 63-32. The Vols completed at three-game series sweep versus LSU during the regular-season. Vitello is 10-7 against the Tigers as Tennessee’s head coach since 2018.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire