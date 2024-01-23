WATCH: Tatum blocks Grant Williams' shot in hilarious fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum swatted Grant Williams' buzzer-beater attempt into the stands before the halftime break on Monday night, sending the Dallas Mavericks player flying down the court on the floor.

Prior to tip-off, it was all love between the two former teammates, greeting each other with a hug, but Tatum put his own team first once the game started.

With just seconds remaining in the first half of Monday night's Celtics-Mavericks matchup, Williams dribbled along the left side of the floor before attempting a half-court heave to beat the buzzer. Tatum, however, had other plans, swatting the shot attempt deep into the stands at the American Airlines Center.

That was cold, Jayson 😭 pic.twitter.com/edH2w46xSu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2024

Following the block, Williams hit the floor and slid nearly ten feet. Tatum seemed to exchange words with Tim Hardaway Jr., and walked away without helping Williams up.

Williams, who served as a great locker room guy in Boston from 2019-2023, has maintained positive relationships with members of the Celtics since his departure. Now playing in a career-high 26.8 minutes per game in Dallas, Williams is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.