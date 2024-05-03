How to watch Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Kansas: Start time, forecast, TV info

Is this the weekend a team other than Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing wins a Cup race?

Those organizations have combined to win nine of the first 11 races of the season.

Sunday's race at Kansas could be different, though. 23XI Racing has won three of the last four events at the 1.5-mile track, including Tyler Reddick's win there last fall.

NASCAR Cup Series

Friday 5: Legacy MC engineer Sydney Prince doing what few women have done in NASCAR

Sydney Prince serves as the second engineer on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup team.

Erik Jones finished third last fall at Kansas but will sit out this weekend’s race as he recovers from a compression fracture in a lower vertebra. He was injured in a crash April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jones has been cleared to race this weekend but will skip the event “out of an abundance of caution" Legacy Motor Club stated. Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 for Jones, who looks to return next week at Darlington.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:02 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRE-RACE: The drivers meeting will be at 2:15 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 2:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 2:54 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 2:55 p.m. by Staff Sergeant Derek Wilson, U.S. Air Force Band, Mid-America, Scott Air Force Base.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile concrete track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Tyler Reddick won last fall’s playoff race, leading the final two laps. Denny Hamlin was second. Erik Jones placed third. In the spring race last year, Kyle Larson led on the final lap before contact with Hamlin put Larson in the wall. Hamlin won. Larson was second. William Byron placed third.

