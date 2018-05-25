An usher mistook ex-MLB player for an average beach-goer and hilarity ensued

An usher denies retired MLB player John Jaso access to his Rays teammates and coaches. (MLB.com screenshot)

It is no secret that stadium ushers can be sticklers when it comes to fans trying to sneak up to better seats. Thursday night, however, one usher at Tropicana Field took her job to the next level, denying retired and oh-so-relaxed John Jaso access to his former teammates.

Jaso, who unofficially retired in 2017 to pursue a life of sailing and “living simply,” looks like he has succeeded in doing just that. Clad with a tie-dyed tank top and ever-growing dreadlock ponytail, Jaso tried to walk down to the field where his decade-long career began to talk to his former Tampa Bay Rays teammates and coaches.

The only thing in his way? A strict usher, just doing her job:

Excuse me sir, may I see your ticket? pic.twitter.com/UTGD2X7YLB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 25, 2018





Once he did finally charm his way down to the field, thanks to mic’d up third base coach Matt Quatraro, you can hear Jaso say “They keep kicking me out of here,” to which Quatraro responds, “I don’t blame them. Look at you.”

He may not fit the typical baseball player mold – but John Jaso: never change.

