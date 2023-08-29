WATCH: Steve Sarkisian responds to Brett Yormark’s comments

In what was a very bizarre statement, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark essentially expressed public support for Texas Tech to beat Texas this season in football.

While it isn’t shocking that the commissioner of the conference that Texas is leaving this season is rooting against the program, it was a tad surprising to hear him voice his thoughts.

If you aren’t familiar with what happened, Yormark said to Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire that he “better take care of business” against the Longhorns this season. The matchup between the two teams is taking place in the final week of the season, as the Longhorns will likely be pushing for the Big 12 championship at that point and maybe even a playoff spot.

While fans of the new Big 12 were thrilled with Yormark’s statement, head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed it Monday and didn’t share the same sentiment.

Steve Sarkisian responds to comments in Lubbock last week by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. Well done by Sarkisian #AllGasNoBrakes @ontexasfootball @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/RuhSWTPvDT — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) August 28, 2023

Texas lost this past season to the Red Raiders, which marked the first time since 2017. The Longhorns have a significant advantage over Texas Tech in the all-time series, sporting a 52-16 record.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire