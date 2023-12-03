How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon on Fox
It's Week 13 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles game this afternoon. Headed into this week’s rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, the 49ers (8-3) are favored to win over the Eagles (10-1). The 49ers vs. Eagles game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Philly showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game:
NFL+
Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more
What channel is the 49ers vs. Eagles game on?
Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Eagles game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game today:
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC
Where to stream the 49ers vs. Eagles game?
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.
For $76 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN — basically almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to anyway!).
This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network
NFL+
Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
ESPN+
Stream select NFL games on ESPN
YouTube TV
Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network
Amazon Prime Video
Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games