Watch: Ryder Cup range interaction between Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau hints at restored relations

Ryder Cup Tuesday was a milestone day where the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud is concerned as DeChambeau took his first turn in front of the media in weeks. As was inevitable, DeChambeau was asked about his status with Koepka – a relevant question given the two are teammates this week. DeChambeau had this to offer:

“A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two. We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine.

“I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but I won’t speak too much more on that.”

Potentially, DeChambeau was referring to a short video that later appeared on Twitter featuring a brief interaction between himself and Koepka on the range.

It remains to be seen how much more the two will interact this week, or if (gasp) they might find themselves paired together in foursomes or four-ball.

Related