Watch as Ryan Williams, Alabama football summer enrollees arrive on campus

One of the most anticipated freshman signees is officially on campus at the University of Alabama. Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams arrived over the weekend with the other summer enrollees set to join the rest of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team for summer workouts in preparation for the 2024 college football season.

These young men are certainly part of history, being members of the first football team in the post-Nick Saban era as Kalen DeBoer takes over the program.

The official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Alabama football team gave Williams the keys to the account as he and the other enrollees moved into their dorms to start their careers on the Capstone.

Watch as Williams shares in the excitement of these young student-athletes officially making their entrances as members of the Crimson Tide!

