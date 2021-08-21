WATCH: Rookie RB Khalil Herbert rushes for a touchdown vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears rookie running back Khalil Herbert has had a productive preseason and camp so far and finally found the endzone in his second game.

In the early moments of the fourth quarter, Herbert took a handoff from fellow rookie Justin Fields and burst up the middle right into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. The play was setup thanks to a roughing the passer call on Fields that saw him take a scary hit and lose his helmet in the process.

The Bears failed to score on the two-point conversion, putting the score 41-12 Bills as the fourth quarter rolls on.