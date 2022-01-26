Watch: Rookie Jonathan Kuminga hammers explosive must-see dunk vs. Mavericks

With the Golden State Warriors cruising to an impressive win over the red-hot Dallas Mavericks, the fourth quarter turned into the Jonathan Kuminga show at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft added to his rookie highlight reel with a must-see dunk that caused fireworks for the home crowd in the final frame.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the game, Kuminga received a full-court outlet pass from Nemanja Bjelica. After two dribbles, Kuminga rose for a powerful hammer dunk over Dallas wing Josh Green. Following his explosive slam, his teammates and fans in the arena erupted.

Via @NBAonTNT on Twitter:

KUMINGA POSTER 💥 pic.twitter.com/TZjnTZ3l1r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2022

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Kuminga finished the contest leading Golden State in scoring with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. Along with displaying his athleticism at the rim, the 19-year-old showed off his jumper from beyond the arc. Kuminga was perfect from long-distance against the Mavericks with four 3-pointers on four attempts.

The rookie was one of seven different members of the Warriors to record double-figures in scoring in their blowout win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, 130-92.

