WATCH: RB Isiah Pacheco scores touchdown, gives Chiefs lead vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game after running back Isiah Pacheco scored a goal touchdown in the second quarter.

The score came after a gritty drive by Kansas City’s offense led by Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, and Travis Kelce in the passing game. When the reigning MVP got the Chiefs close to Baltimore’s goal line, head coach Andy Reid decided to take the ball out of Mahomes’ hands and lean on Pacheco to punch the ball into the end zone.

The second-year back answered the call, taking one hand off to get within two yards of the goal line, and a second to score the touchdown.

POP PUNCHES IT IN 😤 pic.twitter.com/1AFaXISTOI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Pacheco has been a key part of Kansas City’s approach on offense in the first half and has shown a determination to keep the ball moving that is sure to endear him to Chiefs fans around the country.

