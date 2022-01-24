WATCH: Patrick Mahomes literally runs the field to hug Josh Allen

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Sometimes you just have to do whatever it takes to show your respect. Even if it means about 100 yards.

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking and overtime fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs again in the postseason. This time it was in the AFC divisional round.

That didn’t matter for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Following his team’s incredible win against Buffalo, Mahomes went super far out of his way. Literally.

At the final buzzer, he was only looking for one person. No one on his team. This target was Bills quarterback Josh Allen and he nearly ran the length of the field to prove it.

Check out the respect right here:

