WATCH: Patrick Kane's near OT winner, the greatest goal that never counted originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A little over one year ago, on Feb. 21, 2023, Patrick Kane nearly capped his career with the Blackhawks off with a perfect ending.

It wasn't his final game in a Blackhawk' sweater, but it was his final game playing in a Blackhawks sweater at the United Center. That's what made his near buzzer-beating, overtime goal so special.

Except for the fact that he was too late, and it didn't count. Relive the moment here.

PATRICK KANE STUNS VEGAS AS THE BUZZER! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RPko0yoRi4 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 22, 2023

Now, one year later, Kane will return to Chicago and play on the United Center's ice for the first time since then. On the same day the Blackhawks will retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey, Kane will return to the United Center with the Detroit Red Wings to play Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

It's Kane's first time at the United Center since being traded to the New York Rangers precisely one year and four days before the Feb. 25 game. His near-perfect not-buzzer-beating goal represents the last time he played in Chicago.

He played the rest of the 2022-23 season out with the Rangers before signing with the Detroit Red Wings earlier this season. This season, through 24 games, Kane has nine goals and 14 assists to his name.

Kane will surely earn a huge standing ovation from the United Center crowd in attendance for a truly special evening.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.