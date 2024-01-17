How to watch Ohio State vs Maryland: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight's women's basketball game

The college basketball action continues tonight on Peacock with another thrilling Big Ten doubleheader on Peacock. First at 7:00 PM ET the Ohio State Buckeyes head to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

Then at 8:00 PM it's the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. See below for additional information on how to live stream tonight's games as well as the full schedule of women's basketball match ups on Peacock.

Ohio State Buckeyes:

Jacy Sheldon and the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to earn their fourth straight win tonight after a 70-65 victory over Michigan State on Sunday. In their last 3 match ups, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents by an average of 23.3 points per game while forcing 20.3 turnovers per game.

Sheldon, a 5th-year-player who missed 23 games due to a leg injury last season, has made a huge impact for Ohio State. She leads the Buckeyes in scoring (17.7 points per game) and ranks within the top six in the Big Ten in steals per game (2.3), field goal percentage (52.6%), free throw percentage (86.7%), and points per game.

Maryland Terrapins:

The last time Maryland lost in College Park was on December 4, 2022. The Terps look to extend their home win streak to 20 games tonight after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 88-66 on Sunday.

Sophomore Bri McDaniel shined in the victory, posting career highs in points (25) and assists (7) with 5 rebounds and 4 steals. As a result, McDaniel's name made it's debut on the Big Ten Women's Weekly Honor Roll.

Shyanne Sellers also had a monumental moment on Sunday. The junior guard scored 12 points in the victory and became the 38th player in Terrapin history to score at least 1,000 points in her career.

How to Watch Ohio State vs Maryland Women’s College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Wednesday, January 17

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock on Wednesday: Women's matchup featuring Minnesota vs Indiana at 8:00 PM ET

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

