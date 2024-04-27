WATCH: Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. NFL draft press conference

Ohio State saw another player go off the board early in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft when all-everything receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 pick on Thursday night.

It’s about what everyone expected with Harrison becoming the first non-quarterback to be selected up in the top five of a draft shocked full of offensive skill. He was on hand at the NFL draft because of the high expectations of his draft status, so it was easy to get him in front of the media to field questions and react to the process.

In case you missed any of Harrison’s NFL draft press conference, you can soak it all in thanks to video from Yahoo! Sports’ YouTube channel. You can listen to Harrison talk about how excited he is, his work ethic, comparing himself to his father, and more.

We will, of course, continue to follow the rounds Harrison makes as he gets acclimated into his new role as a potential top-end NFL player and can’t wait to follow his career starting this fall.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire