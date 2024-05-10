Watch: Novak Djokovic felled by flying bottle at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic collapses onto the ground after being struck on the head by the flying bottle in Rome - X

Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after apparently being hit on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open in Rome.

A child was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminium-type water bottle fell out of the child’s backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head.

The world No 1 had a bump on his head and was being checked by doctors.

The incident happened shortly after Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-1 victory over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match.

Someone threw a water bottle at Novak Djokovic's head when he was signing autographs.



He ends up on the floor.



Absolutely disgusting behavior from whoever did this.



The world is becoming a very sad place.



pic.twitter.com/u0rOtejvRB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 10, 2024

Djokovic, still to win a title in 2024, had made a nervy opening to the first set as Moutet broke twice to move 3-1 ahead.

The Serbian, though, fought back with two breaks of his own before serving out the opening set in 45 minutes.

There was a light-hearted moment at the start of the second set when the alarm on Moutet’s phone in his bag went off, with the Frenchman making a quick dash to his chair to hit the stop button.

With Djokovic 2-0 up after an early break, the world number one noticed a hole near the baseline on his side of the court, which was quickly patched up before extra clay was bedded in during the next change of ends.

After such a promising start, Moutet was beginning to lose his cool - and was warned by the umpire after kicking the net in frustration after sliding in for a forehand.

Djokovic - competing in his first match since the semi-finals in Monte-Carlo - kept the pressure on Moutet’s serve to bring up a match point, which he took at the first opportunity with a forehand volley to complete his win.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.