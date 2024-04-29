Watch Notre Dame Baseball Walk-Off No. 8 Wake Forest

2024 hasn’t been an overly memorable year for Notre Dame baseball as the team struggled to just 21-20 record entering Sunday’s finale of a three-game series vs. No. 8 Wake Forest.

The Irish made quite the moment on Sunday though as they were tied with the Demon Deacons in the bottom of the ninth inning in the rubber game of the three-game series.

TJ Williams stepped to the plate to start the bottom of the ninth and if you blinked or had run to the bathroom quickly between half innings, you would have missed the conclusion.

The first pitch Williams saw was sent out over the left field wall to send the Irish to victory and capture the series win. Check it out:

𝐓𝐉 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌𝐒. 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓'𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐓. TJ WILLIAMS WALKS IT OFF IN THE BOTTOM OF THE NINTH ON THE FIRST PITCH! 𝙄𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃 𝙒𝙄𝙉! 𝙄𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃 𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙄𝙀𝙎!

☘️ 8

🎩 7#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/guPpPJUht1 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) April 28, 2024

Notre Dame now sits at 22-20 overall and improves to 7-17 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to take on Michigan State.

