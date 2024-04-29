Advertisement

Watch Notre Dame Baseball Walk-Off No. 8 Wake Forest

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read

2024 hasn’t been an overly memorable year for Notre Dame baseball as the team struggled to just 21-20 record entering Sunday’s finale of a three-game series vs. No. 8 Wake Forest.

The Irish made quite the moment on Sunday though as they were tied with the Demon Deacons in the bottom of the ninth inning in the rubber game of the three-game series.

TJ Williams stepped to the plate to start the bottom of the ninth and if you blinked or had run to the bathroom quickly between half innings, you would have missed the conclusion.

The first pitch Williams saw was sent out over the left field wall to send the Irish to victory and capture the series win. Check it out:

Notre Dame now sits at 22-20 overall and improves to 7-17 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to take on Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire