Watch: North West 200 rider flung 25ft in the air after horror crash – and walks away

Paul Cassidy crashed at high speed and was thrown 25ft into the air but walked away with cuts and bruises after landing on a Volkswagen - Facebook

A rider escaped serious injury at motorcycling’s North West 200 in a horror crash that flung him “around 25ft” in the air and onto the bonnet of a car.

Paul Cassidy careered into a crash barrier after colliding with a fellow competitor in one of Northern Ireland’s largest annual sporting events, held on a nine-mile street circuit known as the Triangle between the towns of Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush.

The course is notorious for being among the fastest in the world, with bikes routinely reaching speeds in excess of 200 mph.

Cassidy posted slow-motion footage of the crash to his personal Facebook page, along with photos of a cut and bruising on his left leg and of a huge dent he left in a Volkswagen car.

He also wrote: “As you all know I had a little off at nw 200. I’m all OK just bloody sore.

“I was behind a rider and had just clicked 4th I believe his bike cut out or something on the 1st right after the start .. The marshals said the same thing too. He pulled to the left then looking over his left shoulder no knowing I was going round him and we collided together.

“Unfortunately nothing I could do at that sort of speed. Big thank you to everyone for all support… all the medical staff did a cracking job.

“Went up around 25 ft and landed in the garden on someone’s car.”

A statement from race organisers said: “The information from the NW200 medical team indicates none of the competitors sustained serious injuries but two have been taken to Causeway hospital for assessment and treatment.”

Thursday’s racing saw Glenn Irwin set a new lap record to edge out Davey Todd and secure a ninth consecutive NW200 Superbike win, equalling the all-time tally of victories in the premier class.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.