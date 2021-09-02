How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. No. 23 Louisiana on Saturday

The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas will officially kick off on Sept. 4.

No. 21 Texas will host No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The hiring of Sarkisian and his staff have brought a breath of fresh air and excitement to the fans in Austin.

However, a tough task lies ahead of them. Facing a ranked program to kick off the season after new offensive and defensive schemes were implemented this offseason along with an inexperienced quarterback under center is a recipe for growing pains.

Louisiana is one of the most experienced teams in the country, returning 19 starters after finishing 10-1 last season. Ragin’ Cajun head coach Billy Napier isn’t your typical Group of Five coach either. Luckily for the Longhorns, they have a potential Heisman candidate at running back in Bijan Robinson to lean on.

Here’s how to tune in to the anticipated matchup on Saturday if you’re unable to attend the game.

When

Saturday, Sept. 4, 3:30 p.m. CDT

Where

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)

Watch

Fox

Listen

Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Stream

Fox Sports