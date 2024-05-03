WATCH: NFL teases upcoming schedule release with video hyping looming matchups

We’re about 7-14 days away from the 2024 NFL schedule reveal, and the league is helping build the hype by releasing a video teasing the looming matchups.

The Bengals, Ravens, and Rams highlight the Eagles’ 2024 opponents list, and we already know that Philadelphia will open up in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

2024 NFL Schedule Release. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Gf1IAS958G — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2024

There’s a cycle of inter-conference faceoffs; each NFC division rotates through each AFC division every four seasons and the other NFC divisions every three seasons.

In addition, where a team finishes within their division dictates a same-finish matchup with one team from the opposite conference and whichever divisions aren’t in the rotation for that season.

Philadelphia previously had one of the more difficult schedules over the past two years, but 2024 will see the Eagles among the top ten easiest schedules based on win-loss percentages from last year.

