WATCH: The moment Peyton Manning learns he’s in Hall of Fame
Indianapolis Colts legendary quarterback Peyton Manning was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday evening, officially marking another milestone of an illustrious career.
The first-ballot Hall of Famer learned of his induction while filming a promo for Peyton’s Places, a series on ESPN. The moment he learned he made it was captured, and he was able to receive immense praise from a number of former coaches both in person and via video on the jumbotron.
Take a look at the moment when Manning learned he was officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Even better than a door knock.
The moment Peyton learned he was headed to the Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/WsfYf1LFCY
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 7, 2021