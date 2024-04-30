WATCH: Mohamed Kamara learns he’s joining the Dolphins

Mohamed Kamara was more than a little annoyed that 157 players were picked before him in the 2024 NFL draft. So it was a relief when the Miami Dolphins ended his wait and took the edge rusher in the fifth round.

On Saturday, the Dolphins released a video of their phone call with Kamara telling him he would be the fourth member of their rookie class.

A dream come true for Mo Kamara 📞 pic.twitter.com/YA1VSRPxHk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 27, 2024

“It’s a dream come true,” Kamara can be heard saying on the other line in a conversation with general manager Chris Grier.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t hide his excitement about the pick in his conversation with Kamara.

“I had a great time watching probably the most physical, dynamic edge setter from a place near and dear to me,” McDaniel told Kamara.

McDaniel was born and raised in Aurora, Colo., a little over an hour drive from Colorado State University where Kamara earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023.

