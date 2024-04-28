Mohamed Kamara is ‘very, very angry’ he was a 5th round pick

It’s safe to say new Miami Dolphins pass rusher Mohamed Kamara is entering the NFL with something to prove.

“I’m very excited, but I also am very, very angry going the round that I did,” Kamara told reporters Saturday. “That’s just my personality. I knew I could’ve went higher and I wanted to go higher, but the lovely team of Miami picked me up and I’m going to give them that burning desire. I have a chip on my shoulder, so it just got even greater.”

Kamara couldn’t have done much more on the football field at Colorado State. In his last three seasons with the Rams, the pass rusher racked up 29 sacks and 42.5 tackles for loss. In 2023, he was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

But he had to wait until the fifth round in the 2024 NFL draft to hear his name called with the No. 158 overall selection.

The likely explanation for the long wait is his 6’1 stature, less much than ideal for an NFL pass rusher.

“If you want to call me short, watch out,” Kamara said. “If you didn’t believe in me, watch out. That’s just the type of person I am, that’s what keeps me going every day. I’m never going to be satisfied.”

In Miami, Kamara will join a crowded group of pass rushers with veterans Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Shaquil Barrett, as well as 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson. Still, the Colorado State alum is confident he’ll see enough snaps to make the rest of the NFL regret passing on him.

“All 31 other teams, look out because the way I’m about to play against these guys, you should’ve picked me before,” Kamara said. “That’s just the type of person I am so respect to those guys and I’m grateful for Miami for picking me up, but I know what I’m going to bring to the field and every other team has to see me.”

