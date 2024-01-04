How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan: Time, live stream info for tonight's men's college basketball game

It's Minnesota vs Michigan in a Big Ten men's college basketball doubleheader tonight on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with a Penn State vs Michigan State match up. The Golden Gophers and Wolverines tip off at 9:00 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream both of tonight's Big Ten Men's basketball games.

Minnesota Golden Gophers:

After opening up the season 5-3, the Golden Gophers enter tonight's match up on a 5-game win streak. In each of those wins Minnesota has held their opponents to 65 points or less, while scoring at least 75 points in each game. Depth has been an asset for the Gophers who are averaging 29.7 bench points per game (PPG) this season. Mike Mitchell Jr. a junior transfer from Pepperdine, has been a standout scoring at least 18 points in the Gophers last two wins. Junior forward Dawson Garcia, the team's leading scorer, is back in the line up after sustaining an ankle injury in early December that sidelined him for three games. Garcia is averaging 17.6 PPG this season, ranking 8th in the Big Ten.

The Gophers 10 wins this season are already a significant improvement from last year's 9-22 record—their lowest win total since the 2015-2016 season.

Michigan Wolverines:

The Michigan Wolverines have won just three of their last ten games, after opening up the season 3-0. Their most recent loss came against the McNeese State Cowboys who defeated Michigan 87-76. The Wolverines are currently ranked last in the Big Ten in both scoring defense and opponent field goal percentage.

How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan:

Who won the Big Ten Basketball Championship game last year?

Purdue defeated Penn State 67–65 to win the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 30 points on 12-17 shooting from the field and 13 rebounds, both game highs.

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

